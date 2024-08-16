Research Analysts Set Expectations for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Singular Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLX Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.75 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

