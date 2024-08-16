Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 13,924 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 13,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,601,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVP

About Retractable Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.