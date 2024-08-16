Reviewing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -172.27% -1,229.91% -38.66% SunPower -14.15% -40.95% -11.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $27.74 million 1.23 -$40.99 million ($0.79) -0.70 SunPower $1.69 billion 0.01 -$247.11 million ($1.37) -0.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sequans Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sequans Communications and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SunPower 11 8 0 0 1.42

SunPower has a consensus target price of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 2,733.45%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than Sequans Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunPower beats Sequans Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.