Reviewing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Trip.com Group and Fiserv are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Fiserv 0 5 20 2 2.89

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $63.38, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $172.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Fiserv.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.99% 10.73% 5.93% Fiserv 17.45% 16.41% 5.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $47.22 billion 0.57 $1.40 billion $2.22 18.92 Fiserv $383.42 million 252.97 $3.07 billion $5.35 30.99

Fiserv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiserv beats Trip.com Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

