RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 74,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RGC Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGCO stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

