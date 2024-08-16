Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $827.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Riskified by 29.7% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Riskified by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $7,949,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

See Also

