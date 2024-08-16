Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.50. Riskified shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 171,293 shares changing hands.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Riskified by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Riskified by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,260 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Riskified by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

