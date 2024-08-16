Robert (Bob) Adam Purchases 233,000 Shares of Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Bob) Adam bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,271.00 ($13,336.18).
Indiana Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.32.
About Indiana Resources
