Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $708.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 369,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

