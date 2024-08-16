Roth Capital Weighs in on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 236,449 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

