Roth Mkm Boosts BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Price Target to $18.00

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 17.9 %

NASDAQ BRTX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 63.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

