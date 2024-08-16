Roth Mkm Lowers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target to $3.50

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday.

BWEN stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

