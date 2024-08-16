Royal Bank of Canada Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$35.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares worth $1,714,350. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
