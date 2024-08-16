Royal Bank of Canada Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$35.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.15 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares worth $1,714,350. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.