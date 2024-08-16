Rumble Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Rumble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of RUM opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.77. Rumble has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rumble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rumble

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,083,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,408,446.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.