Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $2.76 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $43,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at $251,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

