SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $214.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.67. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SAP will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

