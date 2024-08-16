Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Sapiens International has increased its dividend by an average of 53.9% annually over the last three years. Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Sapiens International stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

