SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SCHMID Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SCHMID Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38. SCHMID Group has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.13.
SCHMID Group Company Profile
