Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $589.80

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 589.80 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 860.29 ($10.98), with a volume of 2042590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859.80 ($10.98).

Scottish Mortgage Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 871.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 849.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,656.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Scottish Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 2.64 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Scottish Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

