scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 327.29% and a negative return on equity of 132.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

SCPH stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.