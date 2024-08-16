Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

