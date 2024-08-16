Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ayr Wellness Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ayr Wellness in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.
