Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider David McCreadie Acquires 5,930 Shares

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie bought 5,930 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.90 ($63,827.76).

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:STB opened at GBX 845.52 ($10.80) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 814.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.87. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 950 ($12.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.52, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 2,043.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Articles

