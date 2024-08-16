Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $157.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.30.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

