Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.65 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

