SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $27.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.