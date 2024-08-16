Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,672,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,798,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,480,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

