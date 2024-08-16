Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 987 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after buying an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

