Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,469 Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFIN opened at $83.55 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

