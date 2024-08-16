Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $215,998,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 388,843 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.78 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

