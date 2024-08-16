Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

SLV stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

