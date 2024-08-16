Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

