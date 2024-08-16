Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after buying an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

