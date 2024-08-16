Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $71.27 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

