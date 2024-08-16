Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

