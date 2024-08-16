Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $128.92 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $145.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $697.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

