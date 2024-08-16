Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 205,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 275,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

FIS stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

