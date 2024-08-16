Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

