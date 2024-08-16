Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.97. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.67.

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares in the company, valued at $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.