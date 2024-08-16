Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00. Approximately 7,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 81,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.14.

Specifically, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,838 shares of company stock worth $10,965,523. 57.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEZL has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

Sezzle Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $694.34 million and a P/E ratio of 54.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

