SFL Co. Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SFL has a payout ratio of 113.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SFL stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.66. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

