SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 348.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,567. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

