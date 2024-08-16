Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CEO Christopher E. French Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,519.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.