Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Shopify by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

