Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Decreases By 15.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,210.0 days.

Adyen Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,366.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $660.00 and a 1 year high of $1,754.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,217.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,381.24.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

