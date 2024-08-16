Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Decreases By 15.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,210.0 days.
Adyen Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,366.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $660.00 and a 1 year high of $1,754.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,217.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,381.24.
Adyen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.