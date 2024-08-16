Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Increases By 19.8%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Gust Kepler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 125.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

