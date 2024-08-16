Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Rises By 20.1%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

