Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Rises By 20.1%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.
BCX stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
