Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Declines By 16.1%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CENX stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

