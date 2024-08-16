Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Rises By 20.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

China CITIC Bank stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.8323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. China CITIC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Featured Stories

