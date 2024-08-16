Short Interest in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Rises By 20.0%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $771.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

